People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

PBCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 256,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 152,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 139,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,976. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.