Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAG. Northcoast Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Penske Automotive Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 171,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.