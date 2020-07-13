Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $75.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.02. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 136,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

