PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $8.53. 64,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.71. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.