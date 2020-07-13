PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $59.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $688,077.97 and approximately $59.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.01979533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00202434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001011 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118784 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,629 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

