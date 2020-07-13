PAR Technology’s (PAR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a research note released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAR. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

PAR Technology stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $538.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.47.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli bought 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $60,008.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PAR Technology by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PAR Technology by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

