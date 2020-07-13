Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.00

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $92.83, with a volume of 1433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

PLMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,946,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $547,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 321,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,592,014.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,213,592 shares of company stock worth $74,742,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

