Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.00

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $92.83, with a volume of 1433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.
PLMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.
The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.
In other Palomar news, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,946,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $547,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 321,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,592,014.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,213,592 shares of company stock worth $74,742,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
