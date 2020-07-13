Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PCRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.40.

PCRX opened at $57.80 on Friday. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,888.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 60,101 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $3,021,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,069.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $663,167.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

