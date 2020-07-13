Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

