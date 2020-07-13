Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.08

Shares of Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 102500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $14.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Organto Foods Company Profile (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Its products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables.

