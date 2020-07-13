Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives $3.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Opko Health stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.29. Opko Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.27.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,874.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,375,000 shares of company stock worth $2,644,500. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Opko Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 521,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Opko Health by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Opko Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Opko Health by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Opko Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.