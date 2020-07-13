OmiseGO (OMG) Price Hits $1.74 on Major Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinone, Bancor Network and OKEx. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002844 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, TOPBTC, IDCM, Coinnest, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Kucoin, Kyber Network, FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TDAX, Cryptopia, IDAX, ChaoEX, Tidex, DDEX, Bitbns, DragonEX, Braziliex, Bittrex, Cobinhood, BitBay, C2CX, CoinEx, Bit-Z, BitMart, Iquant, Liqui, BX Thailand, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Koinex, GOPAX, Huobi, Crex24, BigONE, Bithumb, Upbit, Coinrail, AirSwap, Fatbtc, Neraex, CoinBene, Coinone, Radar Relay, IDEX, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, COSS, CoinTiger, CoinExchange, Hotbit, B2BX, DigiFinex, Ovis, Coinsuper, Independent Reserve, Exmo, Ethfinex, OKEx, ZB.COM, Poloniex, ABCC, BitForex, Zebpay, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

