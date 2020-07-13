Nxt 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $540,588.00 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Nxt has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and $540,588.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nxt has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024336 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012841 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011167 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

