NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $116,241,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. 32,422,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,221,516. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 3.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

