NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MU stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.46. 23,240,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,167,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
