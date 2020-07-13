NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.46. 23,240,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,167,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

