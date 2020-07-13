NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 164.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

KO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,013,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.