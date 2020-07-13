NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. 21,576,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,797,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

