NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. General Electric accounts for 1.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1,549.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,640,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

GE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. 68,166,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,460,112. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30, a PEG ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

