NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,129,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,314,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

