NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,868 Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXO. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,599,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 53.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXO. downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

Concho Resources stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.04. 2,632,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,533. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

