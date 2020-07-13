Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.39

Nubeva Technologies Ltd (CVE:NBVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 1167582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and a PE ratio of -5.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in public cloud environments. It operates through two segments, Software Development and Commercialization, and Token Network and Token Sales. The company develops, commercializes, and licenses cloud-based security software.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.