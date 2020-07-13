Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Novanta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.50.

NOVT opened at $103.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.67. Novanta has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,332.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $506,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,116. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 335,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 3.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

