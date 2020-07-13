Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. 50,742,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,550,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

