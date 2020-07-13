Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITM. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.23. 122,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,433. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

