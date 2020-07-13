Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 702 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

Shares of T traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. The company has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

