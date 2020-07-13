Northwest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,214,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,434,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.