Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $821,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,388.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935,058 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,248,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,940,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,884 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,391,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,891 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,586. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

