Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 557 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.21. 53,508,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

