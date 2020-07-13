Northland Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Northland Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $5.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

MOBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

MOBL opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mobileiron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 109.40% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 383,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 511,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 2,818.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,033,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,336,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mobileiron by 565.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,516,265 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.