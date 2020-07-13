Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $9.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.60 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $247.21 million, a P/E ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Noodles & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.