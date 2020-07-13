Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOAH. Citigroup raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of Noah stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.41. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noah will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noah by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Noah by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Noah by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Noah by 975.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 77,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.