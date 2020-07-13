NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.44

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 69604138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 350.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 936,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

