Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NLSN. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $14.63 on Friday. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 381.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

