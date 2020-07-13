NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 226.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXTC. JMP Securities initiated coverage on NextCure in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextCure from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $8.09 on Monday, hitting $9.79. 3,703,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,060. NextCure has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 40.07 and a quick ratio of 40.07.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. Equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,442,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,245,000 after purchasing an additional 945,630 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 1,423.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 761,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 711,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,894,000 after purchasing an additional 494,467 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 364.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 464,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 364,440 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth about $8,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

