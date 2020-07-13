Next.exchange Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Crex24 and IDEX. Next.exchange has a total market capitalization of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.79 or 0.04910269 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017267 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

NEXT is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

