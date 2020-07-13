Newton (NEW) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.33 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $14.33 million and approximately $653,400.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.01981148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00201286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00079491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001004 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

