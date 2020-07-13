Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $317,700.00 in Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E Randall Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $221,690.00.

On Friday, May 8th, E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $61.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

