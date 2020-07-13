Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Newmark Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.37.

NMRK stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 404,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $14,631,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 137,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

