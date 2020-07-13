New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $12.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $6.82 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,553.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 591,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,180,000 after buying an additional 255,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $63,713,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 105.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

