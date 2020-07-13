New Mountain Finance’s (NMFC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NMFC. TheStreet cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. National Securities raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NMFC opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.17. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $1,588,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,040,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,903,562.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 622,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.