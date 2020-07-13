Neutron (NTRN) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 32.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $339,813.14 and $8.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutron has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000651 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007709 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

