Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.46.

Shares of NFLX opened at $548.73 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $505.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.74. The company has a market cap of $241.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,655 shares of company stock valued at $86,881,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,150,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

