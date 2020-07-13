NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Shares of NTAP opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. NetApp has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

