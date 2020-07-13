Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.63.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.72. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 204.83%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

