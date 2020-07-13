Neo Market Capitalization Achieves $776.54 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $11.01 or 0.00118860 BTC on exchanges including TDAX, Koinex, Coinsuper and DragonEX. Neo has a market cap of $776.54 million and approximately $233.46 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neo has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.01981148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00201286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00079491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001004 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Coinnest, Allcoin, BigONE, HitBTC, DragonEX, Bittrex, LBank, CoinEx, COSS, Upbit, BitForex, Livecoin, Coinsuper, TDAX, Bitfinex, BCEX, Bitinka, Coinrail, Ovis, Cryptopia, OKEx, CoinBene, Liquid, Binance, Koinex, Exrates, OTCBTC, Bibox, Gate.io, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, BitMart and Tidebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

