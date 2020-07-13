NEM (XEM) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, Indodax, OpenLedger DEX and Crex24. NEM has a market cap of $418.44 million and $8.13 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEM has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

About NEM

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinTiger, Iquant, BTC-Alpha, Kuna, Crex24, B2BX, Coinbe, Coinsuper, OKEx, Koineks, HitBTC, BTC Trade UA, COSS, Zaif, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Exrates, Liquid, Cryptopia, Upbit, Huobi, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Kryptono, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Binance, YoBit and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

