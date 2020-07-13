Nebulas (NAS) Price Up 15.4% This Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $25.03 million and $9.02 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Gate.io, OKEx and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.04925978 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053806 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033669 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,861,808 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, LBank, BCEX, Gate.io, Neraex, Allcoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

