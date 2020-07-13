Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.87. Navient has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Navient by 15.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Navient by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after purchasing an additional 313,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Navient by 101.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 630,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

