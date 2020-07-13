Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $122.88 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $123.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,038 shares of company stock worth $1,528,896 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

