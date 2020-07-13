NAGA Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Sistemkoin. NAGA has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $3,536.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.04926893 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053897 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033694 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017329 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.